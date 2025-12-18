RPM Acquires Dealers Choice Auto Transport, Delivering Enterprise-Grade Tech to the Dealership Market

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM Freight Systems, LLC ("RPM"), an international non-asset-based logistics and supply chain solutions company, is excited to announce its acquisition of Dealers Choice Auto Transport ("Dealers Choice"). This strategic move is designed to bridge the gap between large-scale logistics and specialized dealership service, ensuring that customers on both sides of the transaction experience faster, more transparent, and high-quality vehicle transport.

This strategic acquisition combines two industry leaders, uniting RPM's expansive logistics network and technology platform with the deep expertise and high-touch customer service Dealers Choice has cultivated over more than 20 years. For RPM's customers, this partnership deepens the company's reach into the dealer-to-dealer, auction, and personal sectors, providing the specialized, reliable "white glove" care required for high-line dealerships, exotics, classic cars, and personally owned vehicle moves.

For over two decades, Dealers Choice has built a reputation for reliability and efficiency in moving specialized and luxury vehicles for dealership groups and auto auctions across North America. The integration of its specialized carrier network with RPM's logistics expertise will now deliver greater operational efficiency and end-to-end visibility to these customers.

Dealers Choice Auto Transport will continue to operate under its established brand name, maintaining its strong identity and customer-first culture. Critically for customers, all day-to-day operations, service commitments, and contacts will remain the same. Customers of both companies will now benefit from seamless access to an expanded portfolio of services, including more nationwide capacity and enhanced technology, through a single, trusted partner.

Andrew Frank, Partner at Trive Capital, commented, "The acquisition of Dealers Choice Auto Transport further solidifies RPM's position as a comprehensive, full-service logistics platform for the entire vehicle lifecycle. Trive is excited to continue supporting RPM as they continue to accelerate their leadership in the vehicle logistics industry."

"We are thrilled to have the support of Trive Capital and BlueJay Capital in welcoming Dealers Choice Auto Transport to the RPM team," said John Perkovioch, President of RPM North America. "We believe 2026 is going to be our biggest year yet. This acquisition opens us up to yet another industry vertical and continues to propel our growth with our current dealership and auction partners. This combination will allow us to provide enhanced reliability and capacity during peak seasons, snowbird periods, and high-demand auction cycles. We are united in our commitment to solving the most complex logistics challenges."

"Joining RPM is a fantastic opportunity for our team and our customers after more than 20 years of service," said Steven Yariv, President & CEO of Dealers Choice Auto Transport. "Our deep roots in the exotic luxury dealership community and our focus on reliable, on-time delivery align perfectly with RPM's values. Together, we will be able to offer an even more powerful set of tools and a broader network, all while maintaining the personal care and reliability our customers have come to expect from us."

About RPM

RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Our asset-light model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

About Dealers Choice Auto Transport

Dealers Choice Auto Transport is a leading provider of premium VIP, luxury vehicle transportation services specializing in high-line exotics for dealerships and auto auction markets. With a focus on reliability and customer service, Dealers Choice offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including open and enclosed auto carrier service, auction transport, and dealer-to-dealer transfers. Their commitment to on-time delivery and dedicated support has made them a trusted partner for automotive retailers across North America.

About Bluejay Capital

Bluejay Capital ("Bluejay") is an operationally focused private equity firm investing in transportation and logistics businesses. The team has more than 120 years of combined operating experience in the sector and is comprised of industry experts with a strong track record of growth and value creation.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

