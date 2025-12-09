RPM Acquires PARS, Uniting Market-Leading Logistics with Premier Vehicle Relocation Services

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM Freight Systems, LLC, ("RPM"), an international non-asset-based logistics and supply chain solutions company, is excited to announce its acquisition of Professional Automotive Relocation Services ("PARS").

This strategic acquisition combines two industry leaders with highly complementary strengths. RPM's leadership in finished vehicle logistics, paired with PARS' deep expertise in lifecycle management, creates a dynamic partnership and service platform for their respective customers. This move expands RPM's service portfolio to include high-value corporate fleet services such as driveaway, vehicle storage, and titling & registration. Furthermore, PARS customers now gain access to RPM's expansive carrier network and OE relationships, offering robust new solutions to address capacity and efficiency challenges across their supply chains.

For over two decades, PARS has been the leader in managing the safe, efficient, and cost-effective fleet management of vehicles across North America. The integration of its specialized services with RPM's logistics expertise, expansive carrier network, and technology platform will deliver greater operational efficiency, transparency, and expand haul away capabilities to all customers.

The integration of PARS and RPM will now benefit their respective customers with seamless access to an expanded portfolio of services through a single, trusted partner and end-to-end solutions that meet all their fleet & transport needs. During this time, PARS will continue to operate as a stand-alone business under the PARS name, maintaining its brand identity and leadership.

Andrew Frank, Partner at Trive Capital, commented, "The acquisition of PARS creates an unmatched, full-service logistics platform for the entire vehicle lifecycle. Trive is excited to continue supporting RPM as they continue to accelerate their leadership in the vehicle logistics industry."

"We are thrilled to have the support of Trive Capital and BlueJay Capital in welcoming PARS to the RPM team," said John Perkovich, President of RPM North America. "This is a pivotal moment in our growth. Our vision to revolutionize the automotive industry requires complementary services. The combined experience and capabilities of our two great companies will allow us to provide unparalleled service and a truly comprehensive solution to our customers. We are united in our commitment to solving the most complex logistics challenges."

"Joining RPM is a fantastic opportunity for our team and our customers. Our dedication to service quality and metrics-driven solutions aligns perfectly with RPM's values. Together, we will be able to offer an even more powerful set of tools and a broader network to the fleet industry." Lori Rasmussen, President/CEO of PARS.

The acquisition is effective immediately. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About RPM RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Our asset-light model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

About PARS PARS, or Professional Automotive Relocation Services, is the fleet industry's leading relocation provider, bringing a unique combination of proven experience, service quality, and technologies to any relocation project. PARS works with each customer to develop metrics-driven solutions that include vehicle driveaway, auto carrier service, storage management, titling & registration, and a full range of make-ready services.

About Bluejay Capital Bluejay Capital ("Bluejay") is an operationally focused private equity firm investing in transportation and logistics businesses. The team has more than 120 years of combined operating experience in the sector and is comprised of industry experts with a strong track record of growth and value creation.

About Trive Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE RPM Freight Systems LLC