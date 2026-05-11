RPM Welcomes Joe Bojaj as Chief Financial Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Bojaj as the new Chief Financial Officer. Bojaj joins the RPM executive team with a sophisticated background in financial leadership and a proven track record of driving fiscal discipline and strategic growth.

Joe Bojaj, Chief Financial Officer

Throughout his career, Bojaj has been instrumental in scaling financial operations for high-growth organizations. His expertise in capital allocation, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), and corporate development has consistently delivered enhanced shareholder value and operational excellence. His strategic oversight will play a pivotal role in RPM's pursuit of global expansion and its continued investment in market-leading logistics technology.

In his new role, Bojaj will report directly to John Perkovich, President of RPM North America, and RPM's Board of Directors. His primary focus will be to execute a robust financial strategy that supports RPM's accelerated growth mandate, ensuring the company maintains its strong fiscal health while aggressively pursuing new market opportunities and scaling its proprietary technology platform. He will lead the Best-in-Class finance and accounting team to provide the data-driven insights necessary to optimize performance across all business verticals.

The appointment of Bojaj follows a transformative period for RPM, marked by the strategic acquisitions of PARS and Dealers Choice Auto Transport (DCAT). These moves have fundamentally expanded RPM's capabilities, transitioning the company from a specialized freight provider to a comprehensive automotive logistics partner. By integrating PARS' fleet relocation and administrative expertise alongside DCAT's premier white-glove luxury transport, RPM now offers a singular, tech-enabled platform capable of managing every stage of a vehicle's lifecycle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe Bojaj to the RPM platform at such a pivotal moment in our company's trajectory. As we continue to integrate the specialized capabilities of PARS and DCAT, Joe's deep expertise in financial strategy and fiscal discipline will be essential in scaling RPM," said John Perkovich, President of RPM North America. "Joe's leadership will ensure that we remain grounded in the operational excellence and data-driven insights that our customers and partners expect from a market leader."

"I'm incredibly excited to join RPM at this infliction point and continue to build out and lead a best-in-class Finance and Account Team," said Joe Bojaj, Chief Financial Officer. "The accretive addition of PARS and DCAT to our portfolio significantly diversifies our service offering, providing us with the specialized capabilities needed to serve every sector of the automotive market. This unified platform positions us exceptionally well to scale our operations toward the $1B revenue milestone. As we continue to integrate these strengths, RPM will continue to be a dominant force in the evolving logistics landscape, challenging the competition at every level."

RPM's success is anchored in its proprietary technology stack, designed to automate, optimize, and digitize the shipping process throughout a vehicle's entire life cycle. By utilizing a modern, cloud-based micro-services architecture, RPM provides real-time visibility and transparency into every load. Beyond its digital tools, RPM's capabilities are defined by its expansive asset-light model and a robust network of over 13,500 vetted carriers across North America and Europe.

RPM is excited to welcome Joe to the executive team, confident that his contributions will accelerate the corporate roadmap and enhance the company's ability to meet the complex financial and operational demands of the global supply chain.

About RPM

RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Our asset-light model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

SOURCE RPM Freight Systems LLC