RPost Joins HawkSoft as Newest Partner Focused on Security

RPost joins HawkSoft's Solution Partner program to offer email encryption and court-admissible proof of records.

CANBY, Ore., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft and RPost announce a partnership aimed at improving access and education around cyber security. With increases in cybercrime and malicious software attacks, it has never been more important for businesses to be equipped to safely conduct business digitally. Oregon-based HawkSoft is a known advocate for security literacy among its independent agency customers. RPost is a global leader in feature-rich and affordable email security and compliance services, with over 20 years of specialization aimed at the business needs of insurance agencies. Together, the companies hope to meet the modern challenges of digital business head on.

RPost's RMail encryption for data privacy and HIPAA compliance is among the easiest to use in the market. It works seamlessly inside Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Salesforce, and more. The service delivers encrypted emails directly to the recipient's inbox without messy verification links, logins, or expensive decryption keys. RMail then automatically returns court-admissible records for proof of fact of privacy compliance and delivery. HawkSoft's existing integration to Microsoft Outlook means that independent agents can immediately utilize RMail within their day-to-day process. Drag-and-drop the electronic receipts to complete the documentation in HawkSoft. Additionally, RMail's PRE-Crime™ module is designed to prevent, detect, and disarm wire fraud attacks that target you or your clients through email. Extend peace-of-mind beyond your organization to your entire network of email recipients including their reply and forward recipients.

"Insurance Agents and Brokers have a lot of choices these days, and our choice to partner with HawkSoft was an easy one as our goals and missions align seamlessly," comments RPost VP of Business Development Jake Finnell. "We want to make it simple for the Insurance community to adopt technology that helps them protect their clients' information while at the same time boosts productivity so they can focus more time on their revenue generating customer success goals," states Mr. Finnell.

"For nearly as long as HawkSoft has had email integration in our platform, we have had customers that rely on RMail and RPost to secure important and sensitive email," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "This step to formalize our relationship is really an acknowledgement of RPost as one of the best allies in the fight against cybercrime in our industry."

HawkSoft and RPost look forward to collaborating on educational content for the insurance industry throughout the coming year. Independent insurance agencies interested in learning more are encouraged to visit https://www.hawksoft.com/partners.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About RPost

RPost is a global leader in feature-rich and more affordable email security & compliance and e-sign services and has been specializing in the specific business needs of independent insurance agencies for over 20 years. RMail (Email Security & Compliance) and RSign (E-sign) are trusted solutions for many of the leading Big I insurance associations and are closely partnered with insurance technology resource Catalyit.

