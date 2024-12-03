RRT PROVIDES RELIEF DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, is supplying more than 1,400 Food Boxes to charities in 54 cities across North America to support those in need during the holiday season—coming to a grand total of more than 8,400 meals donated.

For those who may be facing food insecurity or financial hardship, the holiday season can be one of the most stressful times of the year. Feelings of isolation and exclusion can be heightened. By collaborating with charities, the RRT Season of Giving Food Box campaign aims to deliver some relief to those in need.

RRT North America Director, Randy Thomas said, "This year has been a difficult year with the cost-of-living crisis, and the emotional strain of their situation is exacerbated at this time of year."

"We are delighted to work with a range of charities, government agencies and schools such as Community Renewal Team, Alameda County Sheriff's Office and Project Wee Care, to ensure our small gesture of hope reaches those who need it most."

RRT's Season of Giving Food Box contained special items including chicken, cranberry sauce and brownie mix.

Julie Metcalf of St. Johns Food Pantry in Olney, Maryland said, "It was very generous of you to give these boxes of food for the needy people of Olney."

RRT is committed to supporting communities and people in need, which embodies the spirit of care and compassion which drives everything we do.

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 14,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support and donated items. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, RRT is dedicated to giving back to the communities where we live and work.

