RSM Redefines the Middle Market to Reflect Structural Modernization and Rising Complexity

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – today updated its definition of the U.S. middle market, expanding the segment's revenue range to $30 million–$10 billion to reflect its growing scale, complexity and economic impact. The new definition is based on a study published today, titled "Redefining the American middle market for the modern era" and supporting research published in "Managing complexity: A renewed imperative for the evolving middle market."

A modern definition of the middle market

With nearly a century of experience serving middle market leaders and significant research investment over the last decade, RSM's economics team uncovered the need to modernize the definition of the middle market to account for significant structural shifts in the economy.

The updated definition of the middle market identifies 125,000 firms employing 50 million people and accounts for significant shifts in technology adoption, capital structure and operating sophistication that have transformed middle market companies. The segment now includes a growing cohort of companies with greater scale and sophistication due to growth and consolidation.

"RSM's view of the middle market reflects the opportunities and challenges our clients face every day: businesses operating at greater scale, moving faster and managing risks that didn't exist a decade ago," said Brian Becker, CEO of RSM's transatlantic partnership and managing partner with RSM US LLP. "Our new research promotes an even deeper understanding of the dynamic, growth-oriented businesses that make up this critical segment of the U.S. economy. These insights are key to helping middle market businesses manage the complexities of today's rapidly evolving business environment."

"Relying on definitions based on decades-old economic data means misreading the most dynamic force in the U.S. economy," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist with RSM US LLP. "Today's middle market companies operate at greater scale, with higher fixed costs and far more exposure to global volatility. Updating how we understand this segment is critical for investors, lenders, policymakers and business leaders."

RSM will review its definition of the middle market annually based on economic data to track ongoing structural changes and ensure insights align with how the segment continues to evolve. This new definition will be applied to RSM's US Middle Market Business Index methodology and other research reports.

Managing an increasingly complex risk landscape

Drawing on proprietary research and analysis of more than 1,000 companies representing a large range of businesses within its evolved middle market definition, RSM has also completed a study that reveals a materially different operating profile of a middle market business due to consolidation, rapid digitization and capital market evolution. Automation, cloud adoption and AI-driven processes have accelerated productivity and introduced new layers of operational complexity, forcing companies to rethink strategy and risk management.

The report by RSM Deputy Chief Economist Kevin Depew and RSM Strategic Imperatives Senior Director Scott Reamer argues that rising complexity is now a defining constraint on performance—shaping everything from capital deployment to workforce planning.

Key findings include:

Sales per employee have more than doubled since 2009, driven by automation and process modernization.

Capital expenditures have fallen 69%, signaling asset-light models and more efficient capital allocation.

R&D spending has nearly tripled, underscoring innovation-driven strategies once reserved for large corporations.

Supply chain complexity has increased nine-fold, creating new vulnerabilities and demanding advanced risk management.

"Today's middle market bears little resemblance to the segment described in the post-financial-crisis era," said Reamer. "Companies today are more globally integrated and technologically enabled than ever before. These structural shifts demand a more contemporary approach to growth, risk management and value creation."

RSM is devoting significant attention to understanding and advising clients on how best to navigate this increasingly complex middle market landscape. Its Enterprise Value Roadmap (EVRM) framework isolates the levers most strongly correlated with long-term value creation—revenue growth, operating efficiency and disciplined capital deployment—and associated steps companies can take to maximize their value in today's competitive business environment.

