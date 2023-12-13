RST Brands Sells as Going Concern After Tiger Group Turnaround

News provided by

Tiger Group

13 Dec, 2023, 08:37 ET

-- Outdoor furniture company overcomes pandemic-era challenges with help from Tiger Advisory Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor furniture company RST Brands has sold as a going-concern to Surya, the global household furnishings brand, in the latest turnaround by Tiger Group's Advisory Services division.

"This strategic purchase will enable Surya to gain market share and strengthen its capabilities in outdoor furnishings," said Surya President Satya Tiwari. "Combining the strengths of both companies will enable us to accelerate our mission to become the most comprehensive resource for home furnishings for every lifestyle."

Salt Lake City-based RST Brands sells directly to consumers as well as through popular sales channels that have included Wayfair, The Home Depot, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, Lowe's, Overstock and Amazon.

"Like many other furniture sellers, RST Brands encountered record-high container costs and whipsawing consumer demand as the pandemic started to subside," said Tiger Advisory Services division leader and Executive Managing Director Ryan Davis, who served as interim CEO during the turnaround.

"Tiger had faith in RST Brands' long-term future," Davis noted.

"When determining which opportunities to pursue, Tiger looks for hidden gems that have tremendous value in their existing businesses," he explained. "RST Brands boasted an amazing team and unique, in-demand product, with an outstanding reputation for customer service."

Surya's excellent leadership team also recognized RST Brands' intrinsic value, Davis said. "We're excited about this turnaround and that RST Brands was able to find its forever home."

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group

Also from this source

Food Production, Processing and Packaging Equipment Goes to the Gavel Dec. 12 in Online Bankruptcy Auction

Food Production, Processing and Packaging Equipment Goes to the Gavel Dec. 12 in Online Bankruptcy Auction

Food production, processing and packaging companies can grow their operations by acquiring new and like-new equipment in a Dec. 12 online auction by...
Online Auction Features More than 1,000 Lots of Pro-Grade Production Rental Gear from North American Leader PRG

Online Auction Features More than 1,000 Lots of Pro-Grade Production Rental Gear from North American Leader PRG

In an October 24 online auction, Tiger Group once again is offering professional audio-visual gear from the existing inventories of production rental ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.