RTC Adopts ZeroEyes to Become First US Transit Agency to Deploy Wide-Scale Weapons Detection Analytics

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today it has been chosen by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) for wide-scale implementation. This marks the first transit agency in the United States to fully deploy weapons detection analytics, with RTC adding ZeroEyes to its state-of-the-art network to protect residents and visitors against gun-related violence.

Founded in 1965, RTC is a regional entity that oversees public transportation, traffic management, roadway design, construction funding, transportation and regional planning efforts for the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area. Its transit fleet consists of 39 routes served by more than 400 vehicles and carries more than 50 million riders per year. United Safety & Survivability Group (United Safety), a mainstay in the transit industry and ZeroEyes' exclusive transit reseller, worked to facilitate the deployment of the company's gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software across RTC's cameras for a 1-year deployment contract.

"RTC prides itself on its ability to identify transportation challenges and implement solutions," said MJ Maynard, CEO of the RTC. "Tens of thousands of people depend on our transit system every day, and we continually look for ways to improve their safety and security."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and RTC staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"The safety of operators and passengers is central to our mission at United Safety," stated Joseph Mirabile, CEO of United Safety. "We are thrilled that RTC, a longstanding partner benefiting from our diverse safety products, acknowledges the significant impact ZeroEyes can bring to its transit system."

"RTC has set a new standard in security by becoming the nation's first transit agency to execute wide-scale deployment of weapons detection analytics to protect its citizens," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "ZeroEyes looks forward to working alongside RTC and continuing its partnership with USSC to enhance public safety."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

