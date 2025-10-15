RTX breaks ground on $53 million expansion of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor facility

Andover, Massachusetts factory enables production ramp-up

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, recently broke ground on a $53 million, 23,000 square-foot expansion of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Production Facility in Andover, Mass.

The Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, is a radar designed to defeat advanced threats, including hypersonic weapons. Raytheon is adding several capacity enhancements to accelerate delivery of next-generation capabilities at the Andover facility.

"This vital investment will significantly bolster our ability to meet the growing global demand for LTAMDS," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "The expansion will accelerate delivery of this critical radar to U.S. and international customers, ensuring they are equipped with the most advanced defense technology available."

The LTAMDS Production Facility is the final integration point of the radar for U.S. and international customers. The factory currently handles Patriot testing.

Raytheon's Andover campus first opened in 1980. Expansion construction is scheduled to conclude in late 2026.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

