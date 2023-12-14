RTX names Christopher T. Calio to succeed Gregory J. Hayes as CEO

News provided by

RTX

14 Dec, 2023, 17:00 ET

Hayes to serve as executive chairman; Calio elected to the company's board of directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a planned leadership transition, RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher T. Calio will succeed Gregory J. Hayes as chief executive officer at the 2024 RTX Annual Shareowners Meeting scheduled for May 2. Hayes will continue to serve as executive chairman of RTX. Calio was also appointed to the company's board of directors effective today.

"Today's announcement reflects the Board's deliberate, disciplined succession planning process," said chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "Chris has a deep understanding of the industry, our customers' needs and our operations. I have every confidence in his ability to lead RTX and drive the company's long-term success." 

"Greg has had a remarkable career leading RTX, his vision to transform from a conglomerate to a top global aerospace and defense company has created tremendous value for shareowners, employees and our nation," said Fredric G. Reynolds, Board lead director.  "The Board looks forward to Greg's continued influence and leadership as executive chairman."

"The Board is very pleased to have Chris Calio succeed Greg Hayes as RTX CEO," added Reynolds. "Chris has been disciplined in leading the company's operations and strategic growth strategy. We look forward to working with and supporting Chris as he leads RTX to continued growth and success." 

"I deeply value the Board's confidence in me and am grateful for the opportunity to lead the RTX team forward," said Chris Calio. "I am honored to succeed Greg, who has built the best positioned portfolio in aerospace and defense.  As a leadership team, we are focused on driving operational excellence and accelerating technological innovation as we deliver on the record backlog of customer demand and meet shareowner expectations."

About Chris Calio

As president and chief operating officer of RTX, Calio, 50, oversees the company's three business units, as well as its functions for technology, engineering, enterprise services, digital, operations, quality, supply chain, and environment, health and safety. In 2023, Calio oversaw the realignment of RTX from four to three business segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon. Prior to his current role, Calio was president of Pratt & Whitney, where he led the business that designs, manufactures and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. He joined the company in 2005 and held various leadership roles and drove significant transformational change throughout his tenure.

About Greg Hayes

Responsible for leading 180,000 employees and $67 billion in annual sales, Hayes, 63, has been instrumental in creating a global organization focused on delivering innovative products and solutions for a safer, more connected world. 

Elected chairman of the board in 2021, Hayes had a nearly 21-year career at United Technologies Corporation, holding several senior leadership roles across finance, corporate strategy and business development, culminating with his appointment to chief executive officer in 2014 and chairman in 2016. As CEO, Hayes led the reshaping of UTC from industrial conglomerate to a focused aerospace company. Beginning with the divestiture of Sikorsky Aircraft in 2015 and the acquisition of Rockwell Collins in 2018, Hayes continued to focus the business with the spinoffs of Otis Elevator Company and Carrier Corporation in 2020. Hayes then led the merger of UTC's remaining aerospace businesses, Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems, with Raytheon Company, to form RTX in April 2020. 

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
202.384.2474

Investor Contact
781.522.5123

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

Second successful live-fire for RTX's Raytheon Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor

Second successful live-fire for RTX's Raytheon Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, completed another successful live-fire demonstration of the advanced, 360-degree Lower Tier Air and Missile...
RTX to track UK space assets with Low Earth Orbit observation system

RTX to track UK space assets with Low Earth Orbit observation system

Raytheon NORSS -- RTX's (NYSE: RTX) UK-based space domain awareness specialist – has been awarded a contract to provide the UK Space Agency with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.