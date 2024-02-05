RTX recognized as JUST 100 company

Third year in a row RTX leads the aerospace and defense industry



ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) was named one of America's Most JUST Companies, for the third consecutive year, for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders. RTX ranked No. 1 in the aerospace and defense sector and No. 69 overall in the JUST 100.

As an industry leader, RTX was recognized for its commitment to advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities using innovation and collaboration to further improve sustainability practices, address global challenges and lift up local communities. The company was ranked based on progress made toward achieving several ESG-related goals, including:

A reduction of more than 20 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the company's operations, in comparison to the 2019 baseline

Launching 9 new global employee resource groups focused on fostering a sense of belonging by connecting employees to each other and the business

Donating more than $50 million to support community groups to drive transformative, generational impact

Supporting the needs of global communities through 202,000 volunteer hours contributed by employees

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

