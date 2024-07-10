RTX tests new battle management concepts at Valiant Shield

Capabilities demonstrated support for the U.S. Army's Mission Command On-The-Move concept and the Air Force Research Lab

PHILIPPINES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, successfully demonstrated mobile, distributed command and control during a series of fires, networking and mission command experiments at INDOPACOM's Valiant Shield exercise.

Collins partnered with the U.S. Army's 1st Multi-Domain Task Force to conduct the experiments—inside a ground vehicle—to rapidly reconfigure and deploy capabilities based on evolving mission needs. The mission command 'on-the-move' concept uses commercial and military communications networks to provide access to multiple intelligence sources. To 'make sense' of the data from various sources, the company used an AI/ML battle management software. This created fused situational awareness that can be shared with bilateral and joint force partners.

"Mobile command and control capabilities give battle management operators and commanders the ability to replicate fixed site capabilities at the very edge of the fight," said Elaine Bitonti, vice president and general manager, Connected Battlespace & Emerging Capabilities for Collins Aerospace. "Our agile, distributed demonstration concept provides the Army with the ability to maintain Mission Command On-the-Move."

Valiant Shield is a biennial field training that builds real-world proficiency in sustaining U.S. forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.

