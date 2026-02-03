RTX's Collins Aerospace activates advanced connectivity services for Thai Airways fleet of A321neos

Collins' GlobalConnect℠ platform boosts fleet efficiency, safety and reliability with enhanced data management

SINGAPORE, Feb 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Airways has selected Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, to deploy its flight operations and maintenance exchanger (FOMAX) system to its growing fleet of A321neo aircraft. A part of Collins' GlobalConnect℠ managed services program, FOMAX delivers real-time data to pilots, maintenance departments and back offices, improving situational awareness, predictive maintenance and fleet efficiency.

The service also includes ACARS over IP (AoIP) technology, enabling secure and reliable transmission of critical aircraft data to be sent through modern communications networks with enhanced speed, capacity and reliability.

"Airlines require actionable insights delivered in real time to make smarter, faster decisions," said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace. "The FOMAX and AoIP capabilities of our GlobalConnect solution provide Thai Airways with a powerful advantage: the ability to seamlessly connect aircraft to ground systems, precisely monitor performance, and reduce operational costs by streamlining fleet-wide data flows. These services go far beyond improving efficiency, empowering airlines to elevate safety, reliability and the passenger experience."

With nearly 1,500 aircraft equipped with FOMAX globally, the system enables automatic downloads of quick access recorder data after each landing, providing flight safety and operational information that airlines can use to monitor aircraft health and performance.

"The deployment of advanced aircraft connectivity and real-time data exchange capabilities represents a key milestone in Thai Airways' digital transformation strategy," said Captain Kittivaj Mongkonpruthangkoon, Head of Lean Operation and Fuel Efficiency at Thai Airways. "These capabilities enhance our aircraft connectivity framework, supporting operational efficiency, safety oversight, predictive maintenance, and reliability on every journey."

Collins is providing GlobalConnect services on each of Thai Airways 32 A321neo aircraft, which are expected to be fully received by 2028. The airline's first A321neo entered service January 22 on a flight from Bangkok to Singapore.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX