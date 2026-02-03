RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada Signs APS5000 Maintenance Agreement with Scoot

Agreement covers minimum 24 APS5000 auxiliary power units on fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada has signed a 15-year maintenance agreement with Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) for 24 APS5000 auxiliary power units (APUs) on Scoot's fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jets. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.



"This new contract builds on the longstanding relationship we have developed with Scoot," said Anthony Rossi, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "The maintenance solutions we provide our customers help ensure the peak performance of the APS5000 APU fleet, delivering predictable maintenance costs, long-term durability and dispatch reliability."



The advanced design of the all-electric APS5000 delivers improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions and enhanced maintainability, setting a new benchmark in auxiliary power technology. This maintenance contract helps ensure the APU fleet continues to meet OEM maintenance standards, allowing Scoot to keep its operations running smoothly and focused on delivering a great flying experience.

The APS5000 is the quietest APU in its class with the lowest emissions in the industry. It produces 450kVA of electrical power at sea level and starts and operates up to 43,100 feet. More than 1,400 APS5000 APUs have been manufactured, and the fleet has flown nearly 16 million hours. Pratt & Whitney Canada's maintenance programs for its APU fleet deliver flexibility and predictable costs while maximizing performance and long maintenance intervals.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX