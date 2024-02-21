RTX’s Collins Aerospace to provide Malaysia Airlines with new avionics and systems support

Airline fleet to be enhanced with critical avionics systems, air data sensors and maintenance, repair and overhaul services

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) have signed an avionics hardware and support agreement for its fleet of 737-8 aircraft with Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, at the 2024 Singapore Air Show.

Critical communications, navigation, surveillance systems and air data sensors will be provided and serviced by Collins' Dispatchsm solution – a comprehensive service plan covering maintenance, assets and logistical support. MAB will have access to original equipment manufacturer-certified spares, repairs and service, while ensuring parts availability and expedited turnaround times at predictable costs.

"MAB's 737-8 fleet will receive reliable navigation and guidance solutions that enable greater efficiency and precision accuracy for a wide range of airborne applications," said Craig Bries, vice president and general manager of Avionics Sales, Marketing and Aftermarket Services at Collins Aerospace. "Through Collins' Dispatch maintenance program, MAB will not only have access to a global network of spares pools, service centers and technical assistance, but will be equipped with the confidence their avionics systems are operating predictably, safely and with more on-time departures and arrivals."

"As the demand for travel continues to soar, our narrowbody fleet remains pivotal in supporting connectivity to key markets. By leveraging on the expertise and capabilities of our partners, we ensure that the fleet receives the necessary maintenance support, ensuring efficiency and reliability of our aircraft," said Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

