RTX's Pratt & Whitney and Polish Air Force University to expand propulsion education opportunities for cadets

Lessons to focus on advanced F100 and F135 fighter engines

RZESZÓW, Poland, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has signed a letter of intent with the Polish Air Force University to create opportunities for cadets to learn about the advanced jet propulsion design, manufacturing and production of F100 and F135 engines, which exclusively power Poland's current F-16s and future F-35s, respectively.

"Pratt & Whitney Rzeszów is a leading aerospace company in Poland with activities covering the full life cycle of aircraft engines from design and development to production and service," said Piotr Owsicki, general director of Pratt & Whitney Rzeszów. "Our cooperation with the Polish Air Force University creates a unique educational environment, and knowledge of F100 and F135 engines will help cadets better understand the specifics of the fighter propulsion systems used by the Polish Air Force and our NATO partners."

Pratt & Whitney's Rzeszów facility produces F100 static structures and critical rotating parts in support of new F100 engines and plays an important role in worldwide sustainment. The site also produces main engine structural components and rotating parts for the F135, the world's most advanced fighter engine ever produced, which will power Poland's F-35As in the coming years.

"Graduates of the Polish Air Force University are the future military leaders responsible for growing Poland's airpower capabilities," said Brigadier General Pilot Dr. Krzysztof Cur, Commandant Rector of the Polish Air Force University. "The training courses conducted by specialists from Pratt & Whitney Rzeszów will give cadets first-hand knowledge of the engines that power the critical missions of today and tomorrow."

Throughout 2024, Pratt & Whitney worked closely with the Polish Air Force and defense industry partners to strengthen Poland's fleet readiness. In July, Pratt & Whitney delivered the first of several F100 engines to Poland for the country's F-16 fleet. Most recently, in November, Pratt & Whitney signed a letter of intent with Military Aviation Works No. 2 S.A., also known as WZL2, to explore expanded F100 maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

Should the Polish Air Force select the F-15EX to enhance its defense capabilities, the F100 engine is the best propulsion solution. The Polish Air Force's existing familiarity with the F100, coupled with the Polish industry's long-standing F100 MRO capabilities and experience, will provide the most cost effective and lowest risk path to sustaining the engines and maximizing fleet readiness for both the F-15EX and F-16.

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges.

