RTX's Pratt & Whitney and WZL2 sign a letter of intent for F100 sustainment work in Poland

Expanded capabilities will support increased Polish Air Force needs

RZESZÓW, Poland, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, signed a letter of intent with Wojskowe Zaklady Lotnicze Nr. 2 S.A., also known as WZL2, to explore expanded maintenance repair and overhaul capabilities for increased Polish Air Force needs.

"We are identifying ways to increase F100 engine sustainment work in Poland to ensure our Polish ally has the propulsion power they need," said Piotr Owsicki, general director of Pratt & Whitney Rzeszów. "We plan to use existing knowledge and experience, as well as infrastructure testing facilities, to provide the full cycle of F100 engine maintenance in country."

Between 2005 and 2008, the original F100 engines powering the Polish Air Force's F-16 fleet were built by Polish employees at the Pratt & Whitney Rzeszów facility. Today, nearly 20 years later, the facility produces F100 static structures and critical rotating parts in support of new F100 engines and worldwide sustainment.

"Our cooperation with Pratt & Whitney Rzeszów dates back to when they produced the F100 engines for the Polish F-16 fleet," said Mr. Dariusz Sokólski, president of Military Aviation Works No. 2 S.A. "Participation in subsequent projects is a development of WZL2's competencies beyond the repair of F100 engine modules, which in the future will give more opportunities to support the Polish Air Force."

Should the Polish Air Force select the F-15EX to enhance its defense capabilities, the F100 engine is the F-15EX's best propulsion solution. The Polish Air Force's existing familiarity with the F100, coupled with the Polish industry's long-standing F100 MRO capability, will provide the most cost effective and lowest risk path to sustaining the engines and maximizing fleet readiness for both the F-15EX and F-16.

