RTX's Pratt & Whitney announces full operations of Singapore Technology Accelerator

Over 30 innovations implemented to accelerate MRO performance

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SINGAPORE AIRSHOW)

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business announced today the significant progress in advancing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) performance spearheaded by the opening of its Singapore Technology Accelerator (STA).

Pratt & Whitney’s Singapore Technology Accelerator focuses on automation, advanced inspection, connected factory and digital twin to improve MRO performance.

In September 2022, Pratt & Whitney announced the intent to establish the technology accelerator in collaboration with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). STA has since delivered over 30 innovations which will maximize the productivity in MRO processes. STA is also working with more than 20 Singapore companies to develop new, relevant technologies in the global commercial aviation sector.

Applied across four Pratt & Whitney Singapore-based MRO facilities, STA technology projects focus on automation, advanced inspection, connected factory and digital twin, developed to improve MRO shop performance.

"STA is a focal point for the innovative thinking and enterprising spirit of our employees, applied to scale technologies across our MRO facilities faster and better," said Gilbert Sim, director, Aftermarket Global Operations Technology and CORE at Pratt & Whitney. "We will continue working with MRO facilities and centers of excellence in Singapore and throughout the network to deliver more technology insertion projects. Together with our steadfast commitment to investments in MRO capacity, we are expanding our capabilities to support our customers around the world."

Pratt & Whitney is empowering both its own MRO operations and customers with crucial insights into performance, quality, capacity, productivity and cost through the ongoing digitalization and automatization of shop floors under Industry 4.0 tenets.

Through technology insertion projects like the innovations pioneered by STA and validated at local facilities in Singapore, these innovations will be rolled out progressively across Pratt & Whitney's global MRO footprint to benefit customers with improved throughput and turn- around time.

Pratt & Whitney is also developing and deploying advanced repair capabilities via other centers of excellence around the world, including emerging fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning to remain a leader in the evolving MRO and aviation landscape.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

