RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada launches PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore

New offerings enhance support for Asia Pacific helicopter and regional turboprop operators

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada has launched new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for helicopter and regional turboprop engines at its Singapore facility. These expanded capabilities are designed to strengthen support for the more than 300 PT6C-67C-powered Leonardo AW139 helicopters operating in the region, while increasing global MRO capacity for the PW127XT engine which powers current generation ATR 42/72 aircraft, with future application on the Deutsche Aircraft D328eco. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

"Pratt & Whitney Canada's Singapore facility has been a cornerstone of our Asia Pacific operations for over four decades, delivering heavy maintenance support to regional turboprop and APU operators," said Anthony Rossi, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "With the addition of these new heavy MRO services, we are better positioned to meet rising demand from our in-region customers by offering advanced, localized maintenance solutions and reducing turnaround times."

Since its opening in 1983, Pratt & Whitney Canada's Singapore facility has evolved into a vital hub for customer support across the Asia Pacific region, specializing in the overhaul, repair and front-line services for turboprop engines. The new PT6C-67C capabilities mark the introduction of turboshaft maintenance at the site, including full overhauls supported by a new modular test cell. Additionally, the facility has expanded its existing PW100 MRO capabilities to include full overhaul support for the PW127XT.

The PT6C-67C and PW100 engine families are among the most widely used in the world. Pratt & Whitney Canada has delivered over 3,000 PT6C-67C engines, which have collectively accumulated more than 10 million flight hours. Meanwhile, the PW100 family boasts over 220 million flight hours globally, with 300,000 hours attributed to the PW127XT alone.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX