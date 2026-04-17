RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine certified for Airbus A320neo aircraft family

GTF Advantage to enter service this year

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has certified the GTF AdvantageTM-powered Airbus A320neo family aircraft, preparing the way for production engine deliveries and entry into service. The GTF Advantage engine was certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in February 2025 and EASA validated the engine's type certification in October 2025.

"The GTF engine delivers the lowest fuel consumption for single-aisle aircraft," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "The GTF Advantage engine extends that lead—offering up to double the time on wing and enhancing aircraft capability—providing even greater value to operators of A320neo family aircraft. This aircraft certification is a key milestone for the GTF Advantage program in advance of its entry into service."

The Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage will deliver 4-8% more takeoff thrust, enabling higher payload and longer range, unlocking new destinations for airlines. Fully intermixable and interchangeable with today's GTF engine model, GTF Advantage will become the production standard, with full cutover expected in 2028.

In addition, customers operating the current GTF engine model will have the opportunity to realize up to 90-95% of the GTF Advantage's durability benefits with the GTF Hot Section Plus (HS+) upgrade option for the PW1100G-JM engine, available later this year for incorporation during maintenance visits.

To meet growing demand, Pratt & Whitney continues to invest in its sites to increase production capacity, including nearly $1 billion at its turbine airfoil facility in Asheville, North Carolina, and $200 million at its Columbus, Georgia forging facility.

To date, over 2,700 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to more than 90 customers worldwide. Demand for the GTF remains strong, with over 13,000 engine orders and commitments in total across all platforms. The engine's revolutionary geared architecture is the right foundation for next-generation single-aisle aircraft and will have accumulated more than 300 million hours of flying experience by the mid-2030s.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX