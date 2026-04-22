RTX's Pratt & Whitney invests $100 million to increase production capacity, add advanced capabilities in Poland

Company will expand operations in Rzeszów to support growing demand for commercial and military engines

KATOWICE, Poland, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is investing $100 million in its facility in Rzeszów to expand production capacity, add advanced capabilities and meet growing global demand for its commercial and military engines, including the Pratt & Whitney GTF™, F135, and F100 engines.

At its Rzeszów site, Pratt & Whitney will construct a new facility that will house specialized capabilities for processing isothermally forged parts, including heat treatment, sonic machining and inspection operations. This expansion follows and supports the recently announced $200 million investment in a seventh isothermal forging press at Pratt & Whitney's Columbus Forge facility in Georgia, U.S. These capital projects, expected to be fully operational by 2028, will enable a 30% increase in output of critical engine parts, such as rotating compressor and turbine disks.

"This investment reflects our continued commitment to increase production capacity for our customers and deliver more, faster," said Piotr Owsicki, general manager of Pratt & Whitney in Rzeszów. "Expanding our presence in Poland allows us to build the strategic capabilities needed to produce key technologies for advanced commercial and military aircraft engines across both current and future platforms."

Poland represents RTX's largest investment and employee base outside the United States, with more than 9,400 employees across its Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon businesses in country. Pratt & Whitney's sites in Poland provide advanced manufacturing and technology development capabilities for commercial and military engines, turboprops and auxiliary power units. This includes the manufacture of critical engine components such as the GTF fan drive gear system and F100 static structures and critical F135 parts.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX