RTX's Pratt & Whitney ramps up aftermarket repair industrialization for GTF components in Singapore

News provided by

RTX

20 Feb, 2024, 20:00 ET

Adding GTF MRO repair capability for 235 parts by 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Singapore Airshow) Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced it is ramping up the industrialization of repairs for certain components of Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines across its Singapore-based maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, including Component Aerospace Singapore, Pratt & Whitney Component Solutions, and Turbine Overhaul Services.  

Continue Reading
Pratt & Whitney ramps up aftermarket repair industrialization for GTF components in Singapore.
Pratt & Whitney ramps up aftermarket repair industrialization for GTF components in Singapore.

Repair industrialization at these three facilities has been achieved for 33 components, including seal assemblies, high pressure compressor stator segments and vanes, and combustion chambers. An additional 25 will be completed in 2024 with another 177 parts by 2025. 

"The investment and collaboration on repair development and capacity growth within our facilities, not just in Singapore but across our global MRO network, demonstrates our commitment to customers and the GTF fleet," said Shangari Meleschi, vice president, Aftermarket Operations – Asia Pacific and Türkiye at Pratt & Whitney. "In addition to enhancing engine MRO efficiency, we are increasing the capabilities and productivity of our technicians and providing new opportunities for them to expand their skillset." 

Pratt & Whitney's industrialization also empowers the three repair facilities in Singapore to now perform certain tasks that were previously conducted at Eagle Services Asia as a result of the close proximity to the Singapore engine center. Leveraging this synergy, Pratt & Whitney will extend the repair offerings developed in Singapore across the GTF MRO network. Pratt & Whitney currently has 30 GTF customers with over 600 GTF-powered aircraft in the region. 

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] 

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX's Pratt & Whitney to power 15 additional single-aisle aircraft for Cebu Pacific Air

RTX's Pratt & Whitney to power 15 additional single-aisle aircraft for Cebu Pacific Air

(Singapore Airshow) -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was selected by Cebu Pacific Air (Cebu Pacific) to provide GTF engines to power...
RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada adds helicopter engine overhaul capability at Singapore facility

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada adds helicopter engine overhaul capability at Singapore facility

(SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) -- Pratt & Whitney Canada announced today it will expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities by creating a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.