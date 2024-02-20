RTX's Pratt & Whitney ramps up aftermarket repair industrialization for GTF components in Singapore

Adding GTF MRO repair capability for 235 parts by 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Singapore Airshow) Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced it is ramping up the industrialization of repairs for certain components of Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines across its Singapore-based maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, including Component Aerospace Singapore, Pratt & Whitney Component Solutions, and Turbine Overhaul Services.

Pratt & Whitney ramps up aftermarket repair industrialization for GTF components in Singapore.

Repair industrialization at these three facilities has been achieved for 33 components, including seal assemblies, high pressure compressor stator segments and vanes, and combustion chambers. An additional 25 will be completed in 2024 with another 177 parts by 2025.

"The investment and collaboration on repair development and capacity growth within our facilities, not just in Singapore but across our global MRO network, demonstrates our commitment to customers and the GTF fleet," said Shangari Meleschi, vice president, Aftermarket Operations – Asia Pacific and Türkiye at Pratt & Whitney. "In addition to enhancing engine MRO efficiency, we are increasing the capabilities and productivity of our technicians and providing new opportunities for them to expand their skillset."

Pratt & Whitney's industrialization also empowers the three repair facilities in Singapore to now perform certain tasks that were previously conducted at Eagle Services Asia as a result of the close proximity to the Singapore engine center. Leveraging this synergy, Pratt & Whitney will extend the repair offerings developed in Singapore across the GTF MRO network. Pratt & Whitney currently has 30 GTF customers with over 600 GTF-powered aircraft in the region.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX