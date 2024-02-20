RTX's Pratt & Whitney to power 15 additional single-aisle aircraft for Cebu Pacific Air

News provided by

RTX

20 Feb, 2024, 01:08 ET

Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines selected for follow-on A320neo and A321neo order

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Singapore Airshow) -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was selected by Cebu Pacific Air (Cebu Pacific) to provide GTF engines to power an additional 10 A321neo and five A320neo aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide Cebu Pacific with GTF engine maintenance through an EngineWise® Comprehensive service agreement.

Continue Reading
Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney (left) and Michael B. Szucs, chief executive officer of Cebu Pacific (right) signing an agreement for RTX’s Pratt & Whitney to provide GTF engines for 15 additional single-aisle aircraft for Cebu Pacific Air
"Pratt & Whitney has been providing GTF power to Cebu Pacific since 2019," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "With deliveries for this most recent order starting in 2025, the GTF engine will provide even more fuel and carbon emissions savings."

Cebu Pacific currently has 33 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft in service. Prior to providing GTF power, Pratt & Whitney supplied JT8D engines for the airline's DC-9 aircraft. Pratt & Whitney and Cebu Pacific's relationship extends back to the 1990s.

"We continue to grow the number of routes we offer to our passengers while benefitting from lower operating costs," said Michael B. Szucs, chief executive officer of Cebu Pacific. "Lower operating costs are a key component for us to continue our growth and the substantial improvements in fuel burn are a part of our ongoing commitment to reduce our environmental footprint."

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and engine accessories, delivers industry-leading fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits for single-aisle aircraft. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient and sustainable propulsion technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond. Learn more at prattwhitney.com/gtf.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Cebu Pacific
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines' leading airline, entered the aviation industry on March 8,1996 and pioneered the "low fare, great value" strategy. It has flown over 200 million passengers since inception. CEB offers the widest domestic network in the Philippines with 35 domestic destinations. It also currently operates flights to 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX

