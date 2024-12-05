RTX's Raytheon awarded $590 million production contract for Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band

System plays critical role delivering revolutionary combat capability

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a $590 million follow-on production contract from the U.S. Navy for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system.

NGJ-MB is a cooperative development and production program with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The contract includes delivery of shipsets, support equipment, spares and non-recurring engineering support.

"NGJ-MB is a revolutionary offensive electronic attack system for the joint force that puts a critical combat capability in the hands of our Navy warfighters," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "We're working with the U.S. Navy to ensure NGJ-MB provides the advanced electronic warfare solution needed as quickly as possible."

The U.S. Navy and RAAF will employ NGJ-MB on the EA-18G GROWLER® to target advanced radar threats, communications, data links and non-traditional radio frequency threats. The system reduces adversary targeting ranges, disrupts adversary kill chains and supports kinetic weapons to target. NGJ-MB allows naval crews to operate effectively at extended ranges and attack multiple targets simultaneously with advanced techniques.

Work under this contract will take place in McKinney, Texas; Forest, Mississippi; El Segundo, California; and Fort Wayne, Indiana through 2028.

