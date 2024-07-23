RTX's StormBreaker goes 14 for 14 from the F-35C in U.S. Navy flight tests

RTX tests StormBreaker across four separate platforms, with three services, for 28 total flight tests in 2023

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough Air Show — Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business announced 28 tests of its StormBreaker® smart weapon in 2023, including a 100 percent success rate on 14 of 14 planned jettisons from the F-35C. The additional 14 tests throughout the year included employment from the F/A-18E/F, F-15E, and F-35B across the U.S. Navy, Marines, and Air Force.

"Service-members need trusted weapons that are highly survivable, network enabled and keep them as far from harm's way as possible," said Paul Ferraro, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. "StormBreaker's unique capabilities position it as the right choice for multiple generations of weapons systems."

StormBreaker is an air-launched, precision-strike standoff weapon that enables the service-members to defeat moving and fixed targets. It can operate in adverse weather conditions through its tri-mode seeker that employs infrared and millimeter wave radar to see through fog, smoke and rain. The weapon has the capability to receive updated target coordinates mid-flight via two-way datalink communications. Using these network options, StormBreaker allows airborne or ground controllers the ability to send in-flight target updates.

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

