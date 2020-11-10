Rubbermaid® Brilliance™ Glass Food Storage Containers Arrive Just in Time for Thanksgiving

"We all know this year's Thanksgiving is going to be different, but that doesn't mean it has to be anything less than the best experience," said Kris Malkoski, CEO, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands. "With the launch of Brilliance™ Glass containers, we can still give thanks and gift our loved ones our best meals in their best presentations – a premium gift that puts the giving back in Thanksgiving."

Rubbermaid is making it easy to say thanks and give your very best to those you are most thankful for, even if you can't physically be together around the dinner table with the "Brilliance™ Glass is for Thanksgiving" program. Consumers everywhere are encouraged to make, bake or cook a meaningful dish, and then give it to someone in a Brilliance™ Glass container.

To make it easy to give back this season, anyone who purchases a Brilliance™ Glass product online at Target.com from now through Thanksgiving, while supplies last, will receive an extra 3.2 cup medium container for free to fill with a holiday dish to gift to someone else. Add all items to cart to receive discount. Promotion will be capped at 3,000 units, limiting one free container per customer, per order.

Intelligently crafted and beautifully designed, Rubbermaid® Brilliance™ Glass food storage containers make reheating and storage easier than ever. In addition to featuring an oven-safe glass base, these food storage containers are built with a superior lid boasting 100% airtight, leak-proof seal and secure latches. Rubbermaid® Brilliance™ Glass products are available at Target and Amazon. Additional features include:

A splatter-free lid design, built-in vents under the latches allow steam to escape so one can microwave food without removing the lid

360-degree crystal-clear lids made of StainShield™ plastic and glass bases that make it easy to see what's inside and are stain and odor resistant, helping the containers to look like new for as long as possible

A Smart Lid System which allows consumers to share their lids across all same-sized Brilliance™ containers regardless of material type

For more details on the new product line, the "Brilliance™ Glass is For Thanksgiving" promotion and printable gift tags to go along with your dish, visit www.rubbermaid.com and follow @rubbermaid on Instagram and Pinterest, and @RubbermaidFoodStorage on Facebook. For proper product use, refer to safety instructions included on the packaging.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

About Rubbermaid

Rubbermaid Incorporated is a leader in developing innovative, high-quality solutions that help consumers keep their homes in order. Widely recognized and trusted, Rubbermaid designs and markets a full range of organization, storage and cleaning products to keep the home – including closets, garages, kitchens and outdoor spaces – neat and functional, freeing consumers to enjoy life. Rubbermaid ( www.rubbermaid.com ) is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands.

