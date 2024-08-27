The award-winning food storage containers offer four times the protection compared to generic containers: they're 100% airtight, leak-proof and shatter, stain and odor-resistant

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubbermaid®, a trusted name for more than 100 years, is teaming up with Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East and former NFL player Andrew East to showcase how Rubbermaid Brilliance® food storage provides four times protection versus generic containers. The couple recently put Rubbermaid Brilliance to the test in a new video series, proving that the containers are 100% airtight and leak-proof, as well as stain-, odor- and shatter-resistant, making them the ideal food storage solution.

Rubbermaid® Partners with Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East to Put Its Brilliance™ Collection to the Test

In the video series, the couple takes on several athletic challenges to test Rubbermaid Brilliance, including a drop test, a stacking test, a leftover smell and stain test and more, ultimately showcasing this food storage solution's versatility and durability.

"Staying organized while balancing a busy schedule can be challenging," said Shawn Johnson East. "We're partnering with Rubbermaid because as a busy family of five, these containers have helped us maintain an organized kitchen and stay on top of meal planning. With a variety of sizes and shapes, we have a Rubbermaid Brilliance container for everything we need, from storing leftovers to keeping a stocked pantry to prepping our kids' meals."

"We know that durable and dependable food storage containers are essential when it comes to meal preparation and kitchen organization," said Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen at Newell Brands. "As parents who know what it's like to constantly be on-the-go, Shawn and Andrew's new video series showcases how Rubbermaid Brilliance can withstand daily use and seamlessly integrate into the lives of families with busy schedules who are looking for superior food storage and organization options."

Rubbermaid Brilliance is available online at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Sam's Club for $6.99 to $179.99. The collection includes:

Rubbermaid Brilliance Plastic : Offers 100% airtight and leak-proof protection and is stain-, odor- and shatter-resistant. Intelligently crafted and beautifully designed, the 360-degree crystal-clear lids and bases, made with StainShield™ plastic, make it easy to see what's inside.

: Offers 100% airtight and leak-proof protection and is stain-, odor- and shatter-resistant. Intelligently crafted and beautifully designed, the 360-degree crystal-clear lids and bases, made with StainShield™ plastic, make it easy to see what's inside. Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass : A versatile solution that is 100% airtight and leak-proof, as well as stain and odor-resistant. Glass bases are oven-safe up to 450-degrees F, so they double as glass cookware and serveware.

: A versatile solution that is 100% airtight and leak-proof, as well as stain and odor-resistant. Glass bases are oven-safe up to 450-degrees F, so they double as glass cookware and serveware. Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry: Provides 4x protection—100% airtight, stain-resistant, odor-resistant, and shatter-resistant—ensuring worry-free storage of pantry staples. Made with StainShield™ plastic, their 360° crystal-clear design keeps them looking new and allows easy visibility from any angle. The space-efficient, modular design also makes organizing a breeze.

For more information and kitchen inspiration, visit https://www.rubbermaid.com/brilliance and follow Rubbermaid on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Rubbermaid

Rubbermaid Incorporated is a leader in developing innovative, high-quality solutions that help consumers keep their homes in order. Widely recognized and trusted, Rubbermaid designs and markets a full range of organization, storage, and cleaning products to keep the home – including closets, garages, kitchens, and outdoor spaces – neat and functional, freeing consumers to enjoy life. Rubbermaid (www.rubbermaid.com) is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

