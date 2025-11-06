Rubenstein Law Announces Appointment of Seven New Partners

News provided by

Rubenstein Law

Nov 06, 2025, 13:27 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law is proud to announce the appointment of seven attorneys to its partnership, demonstrating the firm's growth and the advancement of its accomplished legal team.

The new partners are Evan Abel, Edismary Brito, Ramon Castillo, Kevin Donovan, Carlos Jordi, Dayna Nilsen, and Samantha Reid.

Evan Abel, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law
Evan Abel, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law
Edismary Brito, Partner at Rubenstein Law
Edismary Brito, Partner at Rubenstein Law
Ramon A. Castillo, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law
Ramon A. Castillo, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law
Kevin Donovan, Partner at Rubenstein Law
Kevin Donovan, Partner at Rubenstein Law
Carlos Jordi, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law
Carlos Jordi, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law
Dayna Nilsen, Partner at Rubenstein Law
Dayna Nilsen, Partner at Rubenstein Law
Samantha Reid, Partner at Rubenstein Law
Samantha Reid, Partner at Rubenstein Law
Evan Abel, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law Edismary Brito, Partner at Rubenstein Law Ramon A. Castillo, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law Kevin Donovan, Partner at Rubenstein Law Carlos Jordi, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law Dayna Nilsen, Partner at Rubenstein Law Samantha Reid, Partner at Rubenstein Law

These promotions recognize the attorneys' exceptional contributions to the firm's success and their leadership across key practice areas, including personal injury, mass torts, and complex litigation. Each has demonstrated unwavering dedication to client advocacy and the firm's mission to deliver outstanding legal representation to individuals and families across multiple states.

"This is a significant milestone that reflects not only their outstanding legal talent but also their strong leadership within our teams and their deep commitment to the Firm's culture and future growth," said Robert Rubenstein, founder of Rubenstein Law.

About Rubenstein  Law
Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Founder Robert Rubenstein and CEO Nicole Armstrong have grown the firm to over 60 attorneys, including 24 partners and 10 board-certified litigators, and more than 400 supporting professionals.

Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including auto injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury (TBI) cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Rubenstein Law Attorney Sofia Jordi Selected to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40

Rubenstein Law Attorney Sofia Jordi Selected to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40

The National Trial Lawyers proudly announces the selection of Sofia Jordi, trial attorney at Rubenstein Law, to the NTL - Civil Plaintiff - Top 40...
Rubenstein Law Attorney Bonnie Navin Selected to Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers Association - Top 25

Rubenstein Law Attorney Bonnie Navin Selected to Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers Association - Top 25

The National Trial Lawyers proudly announces the selection of Bonnie Navin of Rubenstein Law as a member of the Medical Malpractice Trial Lawyers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics