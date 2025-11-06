Rubenstein Law Announces Appointment of Seven New Partners

These promotions recognize the attorneys' exceptional contributions to the firm's success and their leadership across key practice areas, including personal injury, mass torts, and complex litigation. Each has demonstrated unwavering dedication to client advocacy and the firm's mission to deliver outstanding legal representation to individuals and families across multiple states.

"This is a significant milestone that reflects not only their outstanding legal talent but also their strong leadership within our teams and their deep commitment to the Firm's culture and future growth," said Robert Rubenstein, founder of Rubenstein Law.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Founder Robert Rubenstein and CEO Nicole Armstrong have grown the firm to over 60 attorneys, including 24 partners and 10 board-certified litigators, and more than 400 supporting professionals.

Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including auto injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury (TBI) cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

