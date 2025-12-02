Rubenstein Law Obtains $6 Million Jury Verdict for Widow of Worker Killed by a Metromover Train

News provided by

Rubenstein Law

Dec 02, 2025, 06:00 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law partner Gregory Deutch and senior partner Raul E. Garcia Jr. secured a $6 million jury verdict on behalf of its client Stephanie Bravo Cabrera, whose husband Oscar Antonio Cabrera was killed when a Metromover train collided with an aerial lift at a downtown Miami construction site back on Feb. 8, 2019.

Mr. Cabrera, working as part of a subcontracted crew constructing the Brightline terminal, was elevated in a boom lift near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Metromover Station when a remotely operated Metromover train struck the lift. The force of the impact ejected him from the basket, causing his fatal fall.

The firm argued that Miami-Dade County failed to follow critical safety protocols designed to ensure coordination between the on-site monitor and the remote Metromover command center. Evidence showed they were required to confirm that no trains were operating within 30 feet of active construction work. One crewmember testified that the monitor exclaimed, "Oh my God, they told me it was clear," moments after the crash.

Miami-Dade County argued the construction crew had begun work prematurely and without authorization. The jury rejected that explanation, finding Miami-Dade County 70% at fault for Mr. Cabrera's death. Claims against other defendants, including Brightline and two construction companies, were resolved before trial.

"This verdict represents a long-awaited closure for Stephanie," Deutch said. "Oscar was doing exactly what he was instructed to do. This tragedy would not have happened if proper communication and safety measures had been followed."

About Rubenstein Law
Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law

