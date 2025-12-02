Rubenstein Law Obtains $6 Million Jury Verdict for Widow of Worker Killed by a Metromover Train

Mr. Cabrera, working as part of a subcontracted crew constructing the Brightline terminal, was elevated in a boom lift near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Metromover Station when a remotely operated Metromover train struck the lift. The force of the impact ejected him from the basket, causing his fatal fall.

The firm argued that Miami-Dade County failed to follow critical safety protocols designed to ensure coordination between the on-site monitor and the remote Metromover command center. Evidence showed they were required to confirm that no trains were operating within 30 feet of active construction work. One crewmember testified that the monitor exclaimed, "Oh my God, they told me it was clear," moments after the crash.

Miami-Dade County argued the construction crew had begun work prematurely and without authorization. The jury rejected that explanation, finding Miami-Dade County 70% at fault for Mr. Cabrera's death. Claims against other defendants, including Brightline and two construction companies, were resolved before trial.

"This verdict represents a long-awaited closure for Stephanie," Deutch said. "Oscar was doing exactly what he was instructed to do. This tragedy would not have happened if proper communication and safety measures had been followed."

