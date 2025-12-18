Rubenstein Law Recognized in the 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law is proud to announce its recognition in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms, a respected legal ranking that honors firms for professional excellence, strong peer recognition, and outstanding client service.

In the 2026 Best Law Firms – United States rankings, Rubenstein Law received the following honors:

Regional Tier 2 – Fort Lauderdale Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Regional Tier 3 – West Palm Beach Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs



The Best Law Firms rankings are determined through a comprehensive evaluation process that includes peer reviews from leading attorneys, client feedback, and detailed firm submissions. Earning a ranking reflects a firm's commitment to legal excellence, ethical standards, and consistent client satisfaction.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our attorneys and staff," said CEO Nicole Armstrong. "We are honored to be recognized for the work we do on behalf of injured individuals and families, and we remain focused on delivering exceptional results for our clients across Florida, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts."

Rubenstein Law is widely known for its plaintiff-side personal injury and medical malpractice practice. The firm represents clients in complex and high-stakes matters and is recognized for its strategic litigation approach, trial readiness, and client-centered service.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

