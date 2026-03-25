Rubenstein Law Attorney Sara Marin Selected to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Trial Lawyers has selected Sara Marin, a trial attorney at Rubenstein Law, for inclusion in its Top 40 Under 40 – Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Florida.

This prestigious distinction recognizes a select group of attorneys under the age of 40 who demonstrate exceptional qualifications, significant trial results, and strong leadership in civil plaintiff law. Selection to the Top 40 Under 40 is based on a thorough evaluation process that considers professional achievement, reputation, and trial experience.

Sara Marin, Litigation Attorney at Rubenstein Law

About Sara Marin

Sara Marin is a dedicated trial attorney at Rubenstein Law who advocates for individuals harmed by negligence and injustice. Known for her longstanding passion for standing up for what is right, Marin prioritizes building strong relationships and ensuring that each client feels heard and supported throughout the legal process.

Through meticulous case preparation and determined courtroom advocacy, Marin has quickly established herself as a rising leader in personal injury litigation. Her selection to the Top 40 Under 40 reflects her professional excellence, commitment to her clients, and dedication to achieving justice.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law