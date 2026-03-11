Rubenstein Law Secures $2.75 Million Settlement in Semi-Truck Crash Case

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law has secured a $2,750,000 settlement on behalf of Jennifer Fuentes, a 36-year-old client who suffered serious injuries after her vehicle was struck by a commercial semi-truck. Partner Jessica Gonzalez-Monge litigated the case.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 41 and Vidor Avenue as Fuentes was turning onto her residential street. According to case findings, a semi-truck driver struck her vehicle, causing it to spin into a ditch.

Jessica Gonzalez-Monge, Board-Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law

Fuentes sustained significant injuries to her neck, back, hip, and head. After conservative treatment proved unsuccessful, she ultimately required neck surgery and radiofrequency ablation procedures to address her ongoing pain and injuries.

During the case, the defendant attempted to avoid liability by claiming that Fuentes had stopped abruptly and by disputing the severity of her injuries. Gonzalez-Monge successfully demonstrated that the crash resulted from the truck driver's negligence, including operating a semi-truck at excessive speeds on wet roadways.

"Commercial truck drivers have a responsibility to operate their vehicles safely. When that responsibility is ignored, the consequences can be devastating, as they were in this case," said Gonzalez-Monge. "Our client suffered life altering injuries because a semi-truck driver chose to speed on a wet roadway. While the defendant tried to deny responsibility, we refused to back down. We fought for accountability and ensured our client received the compensation she needs to move forward after such a traumatic, life altering event."

Despite an initial settlement offer of $770,000, Gonzalez-Monge continued to aggressively pursue the claim, ultimately resulting in a $2,750,000 recovery for Fuentes. Gonzalez-Monge was able to secure more than three times the amount of the original offer.

About Jessica Gonzalez-Monge

Gonzalez-Monge is a board-certified civil trial attorney and partner at Rubenstein Law. Born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, she later moved to Central Florida, where she earned her Juris Doctor from the Florida A&M University College of Law. Gonzalez-Monge is actively involved in organizations such as the Hispanic Bar Association of Central Florida and is dedicated to advocating for injury victims and helping clients pursue justice.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law