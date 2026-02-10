Rubenstein Law Attorney Nicholas T. Smith Selected to 2026 Florida Rising Stars by Super Lawyers

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law is proud to announce litigator Nicholas T. Smith's selection to the 2026 Florida Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers, a distinction awarded to no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in Florida.

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars designation recognizes outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in practice, professional achievement, and peer recognition. Selection is based on a rigorous, multiphase evaluation process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and review by a blue-ribbon panel.

Attorney at Rubenstein Law

"I'm honored to be selected to the 2026 Florida Rising Stars list," Smith said. "This recognition reflects the support and mentorship I've received at Rubenstein Law, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to advocate for our clients every day."

About Nicholas T. Smith

Smith focuses his practice on representing injured clients in complex personal injury matters. He is known for his strategic approach to litigation and strong advocacy skills. His selection as a Rising Star reflects his growing reputation within the legal community and his commitment to achieving meaningful results for his clients.

Rubenstein Law is proud to support attorneys who exemplify professionalism, integrity, and excellence in advocacy. The firm congratulates Smith on this significant achievement and looks forward to his continued success.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law