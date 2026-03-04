Rubenstein Law Attorney Sofia Jordi Selected to 2026 Florida Rising Stars by Super Lawyers

MIAMI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law proudly announces that litigator Sofia Jordi has been selected to the 2026 Florida Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers, an honor reserved for no more than 2.5% of attorneys in the state.

Sofia Jordi, Litigating Attorney at Rubenstein Law.

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars designation recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in practice, earned significant professional achievements, and received strong peer recognition. Candidates undergo a comprehensive, multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluation by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys.

"When I joined the trial team at Rubenstein Law, I was eager for the opportunity to fight for injured clients in and out of the courtroom," Jordi said. "Being selected as a 2026 Florida Rising Star is an honor, and a testament to the trust Rubenstein Law has placed in me."

About Sofia Jordi

Jordi represents injured clients in personal injury matters and is committed to delivering thoughtful, strategic advocacy at every stage of litigation. Her recognition as a Rising Star highlights her dedication to achieving meaningful outcomes and her growing reputation within Florida's legal community.

Rubenstein Law congratulates Sofia on this well-earned distinction and celebrates her continued contributions to the firm and its clients.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law