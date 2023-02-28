Rubenstein Law Obtains a $20 Million Verdict in a Premises Liability Case

Partners Meranda Reifschneider and Raul E. Garcia, Jr. led the Rubenstein Team in the hotly contested trial

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law, P.A., a personal injury firm headquartered in Florida, announced today that it obtained a $20 Million verdict in a premises liability case following a hotly contested two-week trial. The jury verdict was delivered against two corporate defendants and in favor of a young man who was seriously injured when a wall separating a construction site from a public sidewalk collapsed.

In 2015, a 15-year-old was walking home from school in Miami when an unreinforced masonry wall separating a construction site from the sidewalk was struck by a piece of construction equipment and collapsed. The young man was struck by falling cinderblocks and pinned under the rubble, suffering critical injuries. After 5 difficult surgeries, he is now 22 years old and left with instability in his left knee and severe scarring which has drastically impacted, not only his teenage years, but the rest of his life.

Rubenstein Law partners Meranda Reifschneider and Raul E. Garcia, Jr. worked together to represent this young man as the Plaintiff against the two corporate defendants, both of which were represented by legal teams of significant size.

Ms. Reifschneider commented, "It is incredibly rewarding as attorneys to work for clients like this showing them that the legal system is here to protect citizens who endure harm in situations of negligence. There are options to get help for victims of this type of negligence, and their families, and seeking counsel and guidance is a great first step to take."

Mr. Garcia added, "It was a genuine privilege to represent this exceptional young man who continues to endure so many challenges. I am very pleased that the jury ruled in his favor and can only hope that this case will bring light to preventable harm at construction sites."

