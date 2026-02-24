Rubenstein Law Secures $3,967,000 Jury Verdict Against Publix Super Markets, Inc. in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a six-day jury trial in Osceola County, a jury returned a $3,967,000 verdict in favor of 30-year-old Victoria Marcano, finding Publix Super Markets, Inc. 100% responsible for injuries she sustained in a June 5, 2023 slip and fall incident.

The case, Victoria Marcano v. Publix Super Markets, Inc. (2024-CA-001128), arose after Marcano slipped on liquid in the beverage aisle of a Publix store. Evidence at trial showed that employees had previously cleaned liquid in the same area before her fall.

As a result of the incident, Marcano, a young mother, underwent three spinal surgeries, including one neck surgery and two back surgeries.

Publix denied liability throughout the litigation and argued that Marcano was not injured. The defense also attempted to attribute her injuries to unrelated complaints from carrying her children months before the fall. The jury rejected those arguments, finding Publix fully responsible and awarding nearly $4 million in damages.

Prior to trial, Publix's last settlement offer was $600,000.

The trial was led by first-chair trial attorney Nicholas T. Smith alongside trial attorney Dayna Nilsen and senior partner Raul E. Garcia Jr. The team presented evidence demonstrating the severity of Marcano's injuries and the long-term impact on her life.

"This jury got it right," Garcia Jr. said. "They listened to the evidence and held Publix accountable. Our client is a young mother of three who underwent three surgeries, with more to come.

"Our team worked very hard and got her the justice she deserved. We could not be happier for her."

The verdict underscores the importance of holding property owners accountable when safety standards are not met, and dangerous conditions are allowed to persist.

