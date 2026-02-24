Rubenstein Law Secures $3,967,000 Jury Verdict Against Publix Super Markets, Inc. in Osceola County

As a result of the incident, Marcano, a young mother, underwent three spinal surgeries, including one neck surgery and two back surgeries.

Publix denied liability throughout the litigation and argued that Marcano was not injured. The defense also attempted to attribute her injuries to unrelated complaints from carrying her children months before the fall. The jury rejected those arguments, finding Publix fully responsible and awarding nearly $4 million in damages.

Prior to trial, Publix's last settlement offer was $600,000.

The trial was led by first-chair trial attorney Nicholas T. Smith alongside trial attorney Dayna Nilsen and senior partner Raul E. Garcia Jr. The team presented evidence demonstrating the severity of Marcano's injuries and the long-term impact on her life.

"This jury got it right," Garcia Jr. said. "They listened to the evidence and held Publix accountable. Our client is a young mother of three who underwent three surgeries, with more to come.

"Our team worked very hard and got her the justice she deserved. We could not be happier for her."

The verdict underscores the importance of holding property owners accountable when safety standards are not met, and dangerous conditions are allowed to persist.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law