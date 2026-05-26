Rubin Rudman Adds Joshua Caswell as a Partner in Trusts & Estates Group

BOSTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Joshua Caswell has joined the firm as a partner in its Trusts & Estates Group. Caswell brings more than 13 years of experience in sophisticated estate and tax planning to his new role. He concentrates his practice on advising successful individuals, families, and businesses on strategies to preserve, enhance, and transfer wealth. He joins the firm from Nixon Peabody.

Joshua Caswell has joined Rubin Rudman in Boston as a partner in its Trusts & Estates Group.

In addition to estate and tax planning, Caswell's also advises clients on charitable planning, and probate and trust administration. He regularly serves as a trustee on clients' trusts and advises other fiduciaries in estate and trust administration matters. Another specialized area of expertise is representing clients in the acquisition, management, and preservation of "heirloom" family real estate.

"We are excited to have Josh join our talented team of trusts and estate lawyers. He is joining one of the largest and most well-known Trusts & Estates practices in the region, and will be a valued member of our group and an excellent resource for our growing client base," said John J. McGivney, managing partner at Rubin Rudman.

Caswell serves as co-chair of the Estate Planning Committee of the Trusts & Estates Section of the Boston Bar Association and is a member of the ABA's Section of Real Property, Trust and Estate Law, and the Rhode Island Bar Association Committee on Probate and Trusts. He has been named a Massachusetts Super Lawyer Rising Star in New England three times, was a Fellow of the ABA's Section of Real Property, Trust and Estate Law (2020-2022), and participated in the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel's Dennis I. Belcher ACTEC Young Leaders Program (2022-2024).

He received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2012, and his B.S., cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2009.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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SOURCE Rubin Rudman