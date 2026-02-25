Six Rubin Rudman Partners Named to 2026 Legal 500 Boston Elite

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that six partners have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Legal 500 Boston Elite. The attorneys include: Theodore Folkman in Commercial Litigation; Christine Parise Cordes, Neal F. Splaine, and David M. Shamberger in Corporate M&A; and Joseph Bodoff and Rion Vaughan in Banking & Finance. The list highlights the legal leaders in Boston who are driving innovation and growth in their practice areas. Folkman, Cordes, and Splaine all co-chair their respective departments at the firm.

Theodore Folkman co-chairs the firm's Litigation department and has over 25 years of experience in business litigation, cross-border disputes, and arbitration. His complex business and commercial litigation practice includes a special focus on cross-border issues, international judicial assistance, and private international law. He is also an accomplished arbitrator and member of the American Arbitration Association's commercial and consumer panels. Folkman founded the well-known blog, Letters Blogatory, in 2011. He has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Commercial Litigation (2023-2025), Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators in America (2026), and as a Go To Business Litigation Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly (2024). Folkman is an elected member of the American Law Institute and a Leadership Board member of the American Jewish Committee's New England regional office. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School, his M.A. from Columbia University, and his A.B., magna cum laude, from Princeton University.

Christine Parise Cordes co-chairs the firm's Corporate, Business & Tax department and is a member of the Finance and Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Companies practice groups, where she represents privately held and family-owned business across a broad range of industries including construction, financial services, real estate, manufacturing, distribution, biotechnology, health care, and hospitality. With over 20 years of experience, Cordes has a diverse practice encompassing corporate, M&A, and finance matters. She was named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Corporate Law (2022-2025), Lawdragon's 500 Leading Dealmakers in America (2026), and a Go To Business Transaction Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly (2024). This is her second year receiving this Legal 500 Elite award. Cordes received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law and her B.A., cum laude, from the University of Delaware.

Neal F. Splaine co-chairs the firm's Corporate, Business & Tax department and Finance practice group and is an Executive Committee member. With over 30 years of experience, he serves as outside general counsel to closely held businesses, including many with national and international operations. He focuses his practice on sophisticated corporate transactions including M&A, debt and equity financings, and strategic partnerships. Splaine also advises clients on their business succession planning. He was named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Corporate Law (2021-2025), Lawdragon's 500 Leading Dealmakers in America (2025-2026), Massachusetts Super Lawyers (2016-2025), and a Go To Business Transaction Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly (2022). He received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School, his LL.M. from Boston University School of Law, and his M.A., with distinction, and B.A., cum laude, from Boston College.

David M. Shamberger is a partner in the Corporate, Business & Tax department and Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Companies practice group. With over 27 years of experience, Shamberger has a diverse corporate and transactional practice that includes M&A, private equity, angel, seed, and venture capital financings, federal and state securities law compliance, and executive employment and equity compensation matters. He advises public and private companies, private equity sponsors, family offices, and strategic acquirers on sophisticated business transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, and corporate restructurings. Shamberger also represents entrepreneurs, startups, and high growth companies throughout their lifecycles and advises senior executives and executive management teams in connection with change-of-control transactions. He has been named to Best Lawyers in America for Mergers & Acquisitions (2026), Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Corporate Law (2021-2025), and Lawdragon's 500 Leading Dealmakers in America (2025-2026). He received his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A., cum laude, from Dartmouth College.

Joseph Bodoff is a partner in the firm's Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights and Litigation departments and Finance practice group, where he has over 45 years of experience in bankruptcy, insolvency and creditors' rights matters, and commercial litigation. He represents debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, landlords, equity holders, and asset purchasers in bankruptcy, Chapter 11 reorganizations, out-of-court workouts, and insolvency disputes. Bodoff is the author of the American Bankruptcy Institute's Creditors' Committee Manual (Sixth Edition) and a contributing author to Bankruptcy Business Acquisitions (Second Edition). He was named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Bankruptcy (2021-2025), Massachusetts Super Lawyers (2014-2025), and Lawdragon's 500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers (2025). Bodoff formerly served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the American Bankruptcy Institute and serves on the ABA's Business Bankruptcy Committee. He received his B.S., with distinction, from Pennsylvania State University and his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law.

Rion Vaughan is a partner in the firm's Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights and Litigation departments, where he has extensive experience in insolvency, distressed asset transactions, and complex commercial litigation. He represents clients in formal and out-of-court insolvency proceedings, including Chapter 11 reorganizations, liquidations, receiverships, distressed asset sales, and avoidance action litigation. Vaughan has been named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers (2025) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2024-2025). He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Stonehill College.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

