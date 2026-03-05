Rubin Rudman Launches New Hospitality Law Practice Group

BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that it has launched a Hospitality Law Practice Group to help owners, operators, and investors of hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality sector businesses navigate the increasingly complex legal and regulatory landscape.

Rubin Rudman has decades of experience advising hospitality clients – from startups and closely held businesses to established corporate chains with regional and national footprints – in their pursuit of growth and operational excellence. The new Hospitality Group is comprised of a cross-disciplinary team of attorneys with broad expertise in corporate, tax, real estate, environmental, bankruptcy/restructuring, labor and employment, private client, and litigation specifically as it relates to the hospitality industry and the day-to-day challenges executives face.

"We are excited to formalize this specialized practice and bring our unique hospitality expertise to the industry in a way that is easy for our clients to access," said John J. McGivney, managing partner at Rubin Rudman. "The hospitality field has gone through dramatic changes over the past 10 years and is continuing to evolve in new directions. We are here to help clients meet the challenges of a constantly changing industry and to take advantage of new opportunities."

Specifically, the new group will advise clients on:

Real estate site acquisition and development, commercial leasing, and property management.





Zoning, permitting, and environmental compliance for hospitality projects.





Corporate entity formation/structuring, governance, tax-efficient business planning, M&A, and due diligence.





Franchise agreements and franchisor/franchisee relationships.





Financing transactions tailored to hospitality businesses.





Labor and employment wage and hour compliance, workforce training, employee relations, and union matters.





Litigation and risk management.





Succession planning, fiduciary responsibilities, and estate-related concerns.

"We work closely with hospitality clients to protect their investments, minimize risk, and position their businesses for long-term success. Whether securing financing for a new property, expanding through franchising, or managing workforce and compliance challenges, we offer practical, business-minded counsel rooted in a deep understanding of our clients' needs and the industry's demands," added McGivney.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

