Rubin Rudman Adds Meredith Havard to Trusts & Estates and Fiduciary Litigation Groups

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Meredith Havard has joined its Trusts & Estates and Fiduciary Litigation Groups as an associate. She joins the firm from Wilchins Cosentino & Novins LLP.

Meredith Havard has joined the Trusts & Estates and Fiduciary Litigation Groups at Rubin Rudman in Boston.

Havard concentrates her practice on fiduciary litigation, guardianships, conservatorships, and estate and trust administration. She has significant experience in guardianship and conservatorships including handling matters before Probate and Family Courts across the state. Her fiduciary litigation practice encompasses breaches of fiduciary duty, trust disputes, and will contests.

She is a member of the Massachusetts Guardianship Association and is admitted to the bar in Massachusetts. She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2014 and received her B.A. from Gettysburg College in 2010.

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Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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SOURCE Rubin Rudman