Rubin Rudman Attorney Stephanie Addeo Named an Up & Coming Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Stephanie Addeo, an attorney in the firm's Fiduciary Litigation and Trusts & Estates Departments, was named a 2026 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award honors local attorneys who have been practicing for 10 years or less and have distinguished themselves professionally and in the community as rising stars.

Addeo focuses her practice on probate litigation with a focus on contested guardianships and conservatorships, will and trust challenges, fiduciary disputes, and complex estate matters. She has particular expertise in complex, high stakes matters involving diminished capacity, financial exploitation, and undue influence.

Beyond her busy fiduciary litigation practice, Addeo currently serves as President of the Massachusetts Guardianship Association (MGA), where she has been a long-time leader of the organization. She has also served on the MGA's Board for the past three years, including a previous role as Board Secretary. In 2024, she was nominated to, and completed, her class membership in the prestigious American College of Trust and Estates Counsel (ACTEC) New England Fellows Institute. Addeo is also a member of the Brookline Community Foundation's Professional Advisors Committee. At Rubin Rudman, she co-chairs the Women's Working Group and is active in the firm's Young Professionals Group.

She was named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Trusts & Estates (2024-2025) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2023-2025). She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2018 and her B.A. from Montclair State University in 2013.

