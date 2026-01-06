Ryan Douglas Named to Massachusetts Real Estate Bar Association's Board of Trustees

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Ryan Douglas has been named to the Massachusetts Real Estate Bar Association's (REBA) Board of Directors, effective January 1. In addition to his new Board position, Douglas also serves as co-chair of REBA's New Lawyer Section.

As a member of the firm's Environmental & Land Use Group, Douglas advises developers, property owners, and investors on complex land use, zoning, and development matters across the Commonwealth. His practice is centered on permitting and entitlements. Douglas regularly represents clients in the Massachusetts Land Court and other forums in connection with zoning and land use disputes, including abutter challenges, permit appeals, and enforcement actions.

Douglas also advises clients on environmental issues that intersect with development, including wetlands and related local bylaw compliance, MassDEP coordination, and other regulatory considerations that can affect project timelines and approvals.

Douglas has been an active member of REBA for nearly a decade, and his appointment to the Board reflects his sustained commitment to the organization and to advancing practical, deal-focused real estate and land use practice in Massachusetts. Douglas has been named to Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" for Commercial Litigation – Real Estate (2025-2026) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" (2023-2025). He is an active member of NAIOP and frequently presents at local law schools and real estate organizations. In law school, he was on the board of Northeastern's Real Estate Law Society and captained the Environmental Moot Court team. He graduated from Northeastern Law School in 2020 with a concentration in Land Use and Environmental Law.

About Rubin Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

