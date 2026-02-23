Rubin Rudman Partner David Wittmann Named a 2026 "Go To Business Transaction Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that partner David Wittmann has been named a 2026 "Go To Business Transaction Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the top corporate lawyers in the region whose track record, expertise, and creative thinking make them standouts in their practice area.

Wittmann has nearly 20 years of experience advising a wide range of companies – from family-owned businesses in service industries to high-growth startups in fields like robotics, software, AI, and consumer brands. He helps business owners and founders navigate everything from entity formation and contract negotiation to complex financing strategies (most typically private placements of securities), offering practical advice on structuring investments, retaining key employees through equity incentives, and protecting long-term governance rights. He also advises venture capital firms and angel investors on deal terms, compliance, and fund operations across various structures, including equity, SAFEs, SAFTs, and convertible notes.

Many of Wittmann's clients are startups and he frequently serves as outside general counsel to these emerging companies from formation to fundraising to exit. His work is shaped by both his years in private practice and his time as general counsel and COO at a multi-stage venture capital firm in New York, where he was immersed in every aspect of early and growth-stage investing.

He has served on the Board of Directors of Volunteers of America – Massachusetts since 2019 and is chair of the Finance Committee. He is a regular contributor to The Founder Helpline, where he advises company founders in need of business advice and introductions.

Wittmann has been recognized in Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Corporate Law and Massachusetts Super Lawyers. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and his B.B.A. from Ohio University.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

