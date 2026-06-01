Rubin Rudman's John McGivney Named a MLW 2026 Top 20 Managing Partner for Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Managing Partner John J. McGivney was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's (MLW) list of Top 20 Managing Partners for the third consecutive year. The award recognizes long-standing managing partners of Massachusetts law firms who are leaders at their firms and in the local community.

Rubin Rudman Managing Partner John J. McGivney was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly’s list of Top 20 Managing Partners for the third consecutive year.

McGivney's career has spanned over 40 years including almost three decades at Rubin Rudman, where he has served as Managing Partner the past nine years. He is also a member of the firm's Executive Committee and previously served as Co-Chair of the firm's Litigation practice. During his leadership tenure, he has overseen significant growth in revenue, attorney ranks, and community engagement.

Over the past few years, McGivney has helped Rubin Rudman take advantage of opportunities in a shifting legal marketplace to expand the firm and its unique value proposition. McGivney has also led the firm's recruitment of diverse legal talent with an average age of 40, making the 106-year-old law firm a vibrant and exciting place to practice law. Last year, McGivney oversaw the introduction of a new brand identity and website that reflects the firm's continued expansion, evolution, and leadership in the market as a destination midsize law firm for high-level, client-centric legal services for regional, national, and international clients.

Across his many roles, McGivney has created an entrepreneurial, collaborative, and collegial environment with a strong commitment to outstanding client service, work/life balance, elevating women attorneys, and inclusivity. In addition to his managing partner position, McGivney maintains an active litigation practice and is passionate about mentoring and coaching young lawyers.

He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® for Insurance Law and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants for many years (2008-2026) and was named "Lawyer of the Year" Boston in 2022. Other awards include: Lawdragon's 100 Managing Partners You Need to Know (2026), MLW's Hall of Fame (2024), and Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers, Civil Litigation & Insurance (2022-2025). He received his A.B, magna cum laude, from Boston College and his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

Contact:

Kristen Weller

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

617.330.7189

[email protected]

SOURCE Rubin Rudman