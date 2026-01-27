Rubin Rudman Partner Julayne Lazar Joins Boston Cares Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Julayne Lazar, a partner in the firm's Labor and Employment and Higher Education groups, has joined the Board of Directors of Boston Cares, the largest volunteer agency in New England supporting 150 area schools and non-profit agencies.

Lazar has over 25 years of experience representing employers in the public and private sectors in all aspects of the employment life cycle, including developing compliant HR processes and policies, finding creative employment solutions, litigating complex labor and employment matters, managing union relations, and solving labor disputes. She also has a strong background in business and strives to assist her clients in meeting their organizations' goals, while minimizing risk with employment and labor issues.

Before going into private practice, Lazar spent over a decade in increasingly important positions at several administrative agencies, including the Office of the Attorney General, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, the Massachusetts Department of Workforce Development, and the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, which provides her with a unique perspective when representing clients before these agencies. Lazar also served as in-house employment and labor counsel to a unionized employer of nearly 10,000 employees.

She was recently named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers (2026) and Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's Go To Employment Lawyers (2025). She received her J.D. from the New England School of Law and her B.S. from Bryant University.

