Rubin Rudman Partners Ariadna Caulfield and Marlee S. Cowan Elected to Massachusetts Bar Association Leadership Roles

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Ariadna Caulfield, a partner in the firm's Corporate Group, and Marlee S. Cowan, chair of the firm's Fiduciary Litigation Group, have been elected to leadership roles in the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA). Caulfield has been named co-vice chair of the MBA's Business Law Section Council and Cowan has become co-chair of the MBA's Probate Law Section Council.

Caulfield focuses her practice on complex corporate, banking and finance, and general business matters. She represents clients in sophisticated corporate transactions, including M&A and debt and equity financings, and regularly serves as outside general counsel. She was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's "Up & Coming Lawyers" (2025), the Boston Business Journal's 2024 "40 Under 40" list, Boston Magazine's list of "Top Lawyers" for Corporate Law (2022-2024), and Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" (2023-2024). She received an LL.M. in American Law and an LL.M. in Banking and Financial Law from Boston University School of Law. She is a graduate of Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), where she earned an LL.B. (J.D. equivalent).

Cowan focuses her practice on contested matters including guardianships, conservatorships, will and trust disputes, breaches of fiduciary duty, and estate administration. In addition to her litigation practice, she advises clients on estate planning, trust administration, real estate, and tax matters. She serves on the Greater Boston Fiduciary Law American Inn of Court's Board, the Boston Estate Planning Council's Legislative Committee, the Massachusetts Guardianship Association's Member Advisory Board, and is Treasurer for the Committee for the Advancement of the Probate and Family Court. She was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers List (2025), Boston Magazine's Top Trusts and Estates Lawyers List (2022-2024), and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars (2015-2023). She received her J.D. from New England Law and her B.A. from the University of California Berkeley.

About the Massachusetts Bar Association

The Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA), which was incorporated in 1911, is a private non-profit professional organization that represents a diverse group of attorneys, judges, and legal professionals. As the largest voluntary general membership bar association in the commonwealth, the MBA is the preeminent voice of the legal profession in Massachusetts. The MBA serves the legal profession and the public by promoting the administration of justice, legal education, professional excellence, and respect for the law.

About Rubin Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Growth Officer 617.879.1511 617.330.7189 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Rubin Rudman