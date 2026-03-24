Rubin Rudman Partners Joseph Bodoff and Rion Vaughan Named to 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Joseph Bodoff and Rion Vaughan, partners in the firm's Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights practice, have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers list for the second consecutive year. The guide recognizes "traditional bankruptcy lawyers, specialists in leveraged finance and restructuring, and litigators well-versed in financial litigation and distress" – the "advisors who can keep their cool for companies, investors, governments, and others on the fiscal precipice."

Joseph Bodoff brings over 45 years of experience in bankruptcy, insolvency and creditors' rights matters, and commercial litigation to his practice. He represents debtors, secured creditors, trade creditors, landlords, equity holders, purchasers of assets, and other interested parties across a wide range of industries in bankruptcy, Chapter 11 reorganizations and out-of-court workouts. His litigation experience includes prosecuting and defending preference and fraudulent transfer actions, successor liability claims, personal guaranties, and complex contract disputes.

Bodoff is the author of the ABI's Creditors' Committee Manual (Sixth Edition) and a contributing author to the treatise Bankruptcy Business Acquisitions (Second Edition). He has been named to Legal 500 Boston Elite in Banking & Finance (2026), Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List for Bankruptcy (2021-2025) and Massachusetts Super Lawyers (2014-2025). Bodoff serves on the American Bar Association's Business Bankruptcy Committee. He is a former member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the American Bankruptcy Institute. He received his B.S., with distinction, from Pennsylvania State University and his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law.

Rion Vaughan has extensive experience in insolvency, distressed asset transactions, and complex commercial litigation. He represents clients in formal and out-of-court insolvency proceedings, including Chapter 11 reorganizations, liquidations, receiverships, distressed asset sales, and avoidance action litigation. Vaughan's practice spans several key areas, including bankruptcy restructuring, distressed financing, asset-based financing, commercial foreclosures, M&A transactions, and bankruptcy litigation in both state and federal courts.

Vaughan was named to the Legal 500 Boston Elite in Banking & Finance (2026), Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List for Bankruptcy (2025), and Massachusetts Super Lawyers (2024-2025). He is involved with the Turnaround Management Association, the American Bankruptcy Institute, and the National College of Bankruptcy Judges. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School. Vaughan earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from Stonehill College.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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SOURCE Rubin Rudman