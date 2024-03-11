Ruder Finn Acquires New York Based Digital Marketing Agency Flightpath

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications and marketing consultancy, Ruder Finn, announced today the acquisition of Flightpath, an award-winning New York-based digital marketing agency. This acquisition further builds on Ruder Finn's expansion of the agency's Digital Integration Group and AI-powered RF Studio53.

Flightpath Founder & CEO, Jon Fox, will report to Kathy Bloomgarden, Global CEO of Ruder Finn. The deal will add a team of 25 creative and digital marketing experts. There will be no layoffs or redundancies as a result of this acquisition.

Ruder Finn x Flightpath

"As communications channels continue to diversify and consumers become more advertising averse, engaging existing and new customers requires smarter, intent-driven targeting through personalized dialogue and experiences," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "Flightpath brings the expertise and tools to help us continue to enhance how we shape interactions and drive marketing impact for our clients."

Flightpath works with clients including Goya Foods and AkzoNobel. Flightpath's work targets consumer and B2B audiences to build awareness, generate leads, acquire new customers, and build purchase continuity. The agency's strategic digital marketing services include Website Design & Development, Online Advertising, Social Media, Content Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, CRM & Targeted Mail, Online Video and more. Flightpath specializes in Healthcare, Petcare, Consumer, CPG, Business and Financial Services and Non-Profit industries.

"Flightpath has always been an independent agency, so joining Ruder Finn aligns with our values and is a great fit," said Jon Fox, Founder of Flightpath. "As we think about our next chapter, we are excited to be able to further expand our global work with Ruder Finn, as well as the ways in which we will be able to utilize the resources of a larger agency as we continue to work on innovative new programs with new and noteworthy clients."

About Flightpath

Flightpath is a Strategic Digital Marketing agency that serves clients in the healthcare, consumer and B2B sectors based in NY city. Flightpath utilizes its unique Digital Strategy process to create an effective framework for clients to tell their story. It deploys its digital services to drive a client's business forward in building awareness and maximizing lead generation. Flightpath continues to refine its service offering with the latest techniques and prides itself on its digital inventiveness in producing effective campaigns for its clients. With a culturally diverse staff of 25 best in class digital specialists Flightpath works with some of the top companies in the world delivering the highest quality results.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

