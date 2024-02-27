Ruder Finn Acquires UAE-Founded Agency, Atteline, Expanding its Middle East and Global Footprint

News provided by

Ruder Finn

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • This acquisition complements Ruder Finn's consistent double-digit growth in recent years and is the global agency's first acquisition in the region
  • Award-winning Atteline will bring a team of 30 communication experts to Ruder Finn
  • Ruder Finn will share its 75 years of experience pioneering communications and combine it with
  • Atteline's local insights, to help further define and advance the communications landscape in the region

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications agency, Ruder Finn, announced today the acquisition of Atteline, a UAE-founded agency headquartered in Dubai, which will be Ruder Finn's new hub in the Middle East. This acquisition builds on the momentum of Ruder Finn expanding its global strategic footprint with investments in healthcare, enterprise technology, rf TechLab, reputation management, crisis communications, social and digital in the last year.

Atteline's Managing Director and Founder, Sophie Simpson, has had a dynamic career in publishing and communications, and founded the firm in 2016. Sophie will work closely with Kathy Bloomgarden, Global CEO of Ruder Finn, and Atul Sharma, who leads Ruder Finn's Middle East Region. By developing a new hub in Dubai, Ruder Finn aims to meet the growing demand for public relations, marketing communications, digital, and corporate reputation in this region.

"In 2023, our 75th anniversary year, Ruder Finn experienced remarkable double-digit growth," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "We are committed to expanding our reach and our expertise globally and now is a great time to do so as the UAE, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are continuing to forecast strong growth across all industries. The region is increasingly regarded as an exciting hub for companies around the world. I'm excited to welcome Atteline and Sophie into our leadership team as a strong partner in helping us serve the needs of our global clients."

"Atteline brings cultural insights and expertise to the agency that can be leveraged to develop our relationships and best serve our clients," said Atul Sharma, CEO Ruder Finn India & Head Middle East. "Atteline's multichannel digital and social expertise will be a great complement to Ruder Finn's strength in this area."

"This marks an exciting moment for not only Atteline and Ruder Finn, but also the MENA region, as we come together with shared values and a caring culture. As one united voice we will champion impactful communications with a localized approach and global capabilities," said Sophie Simpson, Managing Director & Founder of Atteline. "We will use this to ensure we take our clients, team, and partners further than ever before."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio 53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio 53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About Atteline:

Atteline is a GCC-based integrated communication agency headquartered in Dubai, UAE. With imaginative thinking and intelligent tactics, Atteline sparks conversations that reverberate throughout its network, finding and mobilising brand champions and influencing those who matter in the GCC and beyond. As a specialised agency, Atteline has three divisions; Consumer, Corporate, and Digital, and works alongside some of the most current brands, household names, and disruptive entrepreneurs. Today, Atteline continues to grow in its vision to be better than yesterday and deliver campaigns that shape culture. www.atteline.com

SOURCE Ruder Finn

Also from this source

Ruder Finn CTO Tejas Totade Named to PRWeek's Dashboard 25

Ruder Finn CTO Tejas Totade Named to PRWeek's Dashboard 25

Ruder Finn's Chief Technology Officer, Tejas Totade, has been named to PRWeek's Dashboard 25 Class of 2024. PRWeek's Dashboard 25 is an annual list...

The Quest for Sleep Wins Gold at the 2024 Anthem Awards

The Quest for Sleep (TQFS), a documentary about the real impact of insomnia and the science of sleep, created by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US and Ruder ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.