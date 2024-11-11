Ruder Finn Announces Eric Petersen to Join as Head of Digital

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, announced today that Eric Petersen will join as EVP, Head of Digital. Eric will report directly to Ruder Finn CEO, Kathy Bloomgarden, and will lead the agency's Digital Integration Group.

Eric Petersen. EVP, Head of Digital, Ruder Finn

Eric is an accomplished digital marketing specialist, bringing a deep expertise in digital and social media and is experienced in using emerging technologies to strengthen multifaceted digital campaigns. He specializes in leading the development and execution of integrated, social influencer and earned campaigns for global brands helping them adapt to and stay at the forefront of the evolving media landscape.

"Eric's breadth of experience in all things digital as well as his passion for utilizing emerging technologies to bolster brand narratives will make him an incredible asset to our digital team," said CEO, Kathy Bloomgarden. "I look forward to seeing how his insights and expertise will help guide us and our client's digital fluency and storytelling capabilities."

Ruder Finn's Digital Integration Group brings a world of offerings spanning social media, influencer marketing, omnichannel experiences, digital marketing and analysis, and creative production into one, formidable brand solution that revolutionizes brand storytelling and social media capabilities.

"I am truly excited to join Ruder Finn and bring my experience to this incredible team that has such a rich history and philosophy," said Petersen. "I have always felt inspired by looking towards what's next, whether that is through utilizing digital capabilities to help strengthen brands' storytelling, building internal and external educational resources to grow digital literacy, or innovating large-scale social campaigns to match today's market. Ruder Finn's motto closely aligns with my own ethos and constant curiosity to grow in this space, and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

